Govt to prod telcos, phone cos for early 5G adoption

Jio and Airtel launched 5G services in eight and four cities, respectively, this month, top metros of Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. However, many 5G phone users cannot access these services since the phone makers are yet to release the necessary software upgrades. Some users with the latest iPhone 14 models costing over ₹1 lakh highlighted the issue on Twitter, pointing out that cheaper Android phones could latch on to 5G networks and use high-speed data.