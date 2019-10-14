Govt will reform spectrum pricing for next auction: Telecom Minister

New Delhi: The department of telecommunications is in the process of reforming the spectrum pricing architecture and expects to see good competition among operators, Telecom Minister Ravi Shanker Prasad said on Monday. Prasad was speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress.

“Spectrum auction will be conducted in this financial year (2019-20) itself. We are also in the process of undertaking some reform in the spectrum pricing," Prasad said.

This will come as a relief to operators which have sought lower spectrum prices in the midst of falling revenue of the sector.

The auction will be India’s first for 5G airwaves.

The government did not auction any spectrum in fiscals 2017-18 and 2018-19. In 2016-17, the government had raised ₹65,789 crore through the sale of spectrum, a fraction of the ₹5.63 trillion worth of spectrum, at base price, it had offered for sale. While the total spectrum put up for sale was 2,354.44MHz across seven bands, the government managed to auction just 965MHz.

Telecom operators, reeling under a mountain of debt, have been clamouring for lower spectrum prices.

In fact, Jio board member Mahendra Nahata on Monday asked the government to critically look at 5G spectrum pricing.

“Prices for 5G spectrum need to be critically looked at. Higher floor prices will lead to 5G networks being unviable and therefore getting delayed. An equilibrium therefore, need to be established between Government revenue and overall growth," Nahata said at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress.

The three-day event is India’s effort to showcase itself as a vibrant telecom market and woo investors.

As many as 500 companies and 250 start-ups are participating in the event expo which expects footfalls of 1 lakh people over three days.

This is the third edition of the India Mobile Congress and the first where India Inc leaders Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries and Sunil Mittal of Bharti Enterprises are not present.