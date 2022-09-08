Goyal meets US-based semiconductor makers amid chip shortage

“Elaborating further, the Minister said that at the IPEF Ministerial, discussions would focus on facilitating open trade and keeping supply chains open. He said that as trading relations with IPEF nations expand, investments, both from and into India, would also get a leg up. All the countries meeting tomorrow have a lot to offer each other in terms of trade, investments and technology and we will work together on all fronts," Goyal said as per an official statement.