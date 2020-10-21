Hiring for telecom infra surges amid covid-19

NEW DELHI: Unlike several sectors that witnessed massive lay-offs and pay cuts amid the covid-19 pandemic, hiring for telecom infrastructure and engineering operations surged as work from home led to rapid increase in demand for voice and data services.

Since the nationwide lockdown imposed late March, hiring of engineers and maintenance and repair executives has increased by 18-20% on the back of a 24-28% jump in demand for mobile and internet services in residential areas of tier two and three cities.

This has resulted in telecom infrastructure companies hiring skilled manpower as demand for optimisation of network capacity and expansion increased.

According to hiring and staffing firm, TeamLease Digital, the acquisition of engineers, riggers and forward repair team (FRT) workers is on the rise to provide seamless services to customers and ensure connectivity under a covid-led remote working model.

“In the telecom sector, the last six months after the March-April lockdown, there has been an increase in hiring… The strategy to give better data speed and maintain quality of communication is here to stay, and this will have an impact on talent requirements," said Gautam Vohra, vice president and business head - telecom staffing, TeamLease Digital.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and telecom infrastructure segments will have more openings in future as telecom service providers continue to upgrade their networks to meet the rising demand of voice and internet, Vohra said.

Within the telecom space, hiring for infrastructure and technology towards gaming and edutech applications recorded a jump of 20-25%. However, hiring in the non-technical segments by telecom operators and other internet services providers remained flat since March.

“More replacement hiring is taking place based on strategic priorities for non-technical profiles… For network operations, companies took additional people close to 15-20% increase as alternative scope of work at the time pandemic," Vohra said.

According to a report by The Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (Taipa) and EY released in September, India’s tower infrastructure industry has a revenue potential of ₹215 billion-310 billion by 2023.

“Between 2007-2020, the number of towers grew over two folds at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7.1% to reach 606,300 units. With a robust footprint, the tower penetration in India reached 83%, second only to China at 100%," the Taipa-EY report said.

The report said global trends indicate tower companies are shifting from a macro tower focused construct to new business models around fibre, small cells, data centres, Wi-Fi and smart cities to support the massive growth in data consumption.

