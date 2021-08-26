Do you know that you can now check all the mobile phone numbers registered against your Aadhaar number? Yes, you can do so with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) new website. DoT has recently launched a portal, named Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP), that enables users to check all the phone numbers linked with their Aadhaar numbers.

“This website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) lies with the service providers," TAFCOP mentioned on its website.

Very useful service launched by @TRAI / DOT !

Open the below site and type in your mobile number and you will know the mobile numbers of all the SIM cards purchased with your Aadhaar number as soon as you enter the OTP. You can ban any of them. https://t.co/EdomPmQlXf — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 26, 2021

Paytm's Vijay Shekar Sharma took to Twitter to appreciate the useful service launched by the Modi Government.

Currently, the portal has been made functional for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana consumers.

Steps to check phone numbers registered against the Aadhaar number:

1) Visit the Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection portal

2) Enter your contact number

2) Now, click on the 'Request OTP' tab.

3) To validate, enter the OTP number received.

4) Then, all the numbers linked with your Aadhaar number will be displayed on the website.

5) From these numbers, users can report and block the numbers not in use by themselves or are no longer required.

DoT guidelines regarding mobile numbers

As per existing guidelines, individual mobile subscribers can register up to nine mobile connections in their name.

Facilities provided in TAFCOP portal

1) Subscribers having more than nine multiple connections in their name will be intimated by SMS.

2) Subscribers having more than nine multiple connections in their name can - click on the portal link, to take necessary action.

