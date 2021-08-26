Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Telecom >How to check mobile numbers registered against your Aadhaar number

How to check mobile numbers registered against your Aadhaar number

Premium
Aadhaar number: As per existing guidelines, individual mobile subscribers can register up to nine mobile connections in their name.
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Sangeeta Ojha

The Department of Telecommunication has recently launched a portal that enables users to check all the phone numbers linked with their Aadhaar numbers

Do you know that you can now check all the mobile phone numbers registered against your Aadhaar number? Yes, you can do so with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) new website. DoT has recently launched a portal, named Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP), that enables users to check all the phone numbers linked with their Aadhaar numbers.

Do you know that you can now check all the mobile phone numbers registered against your Aadhaar number? Yes, you can do so with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) new website. DoT has recently launched a portal, named Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP), that enables users to check all the phone numbers linked with their Aadhaar numbers.

“This website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) lies with the service providers," TAFCOP mentioned on its website.

“This website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) lies with the service providers," TAFCOP mentioned on its website.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

 

Paytm's Vijay Shekar Sharma took to Twitter to appreciate the useful service launched by the Modi Government.

“Very useful service launched by @TRAI / DOT ! Open the below site and type in your mobile number and you will know the mobile numbers of all the SIM cards purchased with your Aadhaar number as soon as you enter the OTP. You can ban any of them," Vijay Shekhar tweeted.

Currently, the portal has been made functional for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana consumers.

Steps to check phone numbers registered against the Aadhaar number:

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Organ transplant is costly, but insurance can help

Premium

E-commerce on a blue-collar hiring boom as festivals draw near

Premium

Here are the two big winners from the fiber internet boom

Premium

ICICI Bank has outdone its peers; what about valuations now?

1) Visit the Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection  portal

2) Enter your contact number

2) Now, click on the 'Request OTP' tab.

3) To validate, enter the OTP number received.

4) Then, all the numbers linked with your Aadhaar number will be displayed on the website. 

5) From these numbers, users can report and block the numbers not in use by themselves or are no longer required.

DoT guidelines regarding mobile numbers

As per existing guidelines, individual mobile subscribers can register up to nine mobile connections in their name.

Facilities provided in TAFCOP portal

1) Subscribers having more than nine multiple connections in their name will be intimated by SMS.

2) Subscribers having more than nine multiple connections in their name can - click on the portal link, to take necessary action.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!