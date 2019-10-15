NEW DELHI : If you are planning to recharge your Jio prepaid mobile connection, then you must keep in mind that the Mukesh Ambani-promoted telecom operator now offers two types of recharge plans which offer you the flexibility to choose whether you want IUC (Interconnect Usage Charges) top-ups or not.

With effect from October 10, Reliance Jio has started charging 6 paise per minute for all voice calls made to a non-Jio mobile number like that of Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The basic recharge plan for Jio remains the same as before but now customers have the option of buying an add-on top-up for IUC calls while doing their recharge.

All Jio customers who recharged till October 9 are, however, exempt from paying IUC till the time their current recharge plan expires. So all Jio customers who recharged after October 10 will have to buy IUC top-ups alongwith the regular recharge plans if they want to make outgoing calls to any mobile number beyond the Jio network.

Jio has clarified that the IUC top-up is not mandatory. It is only required if you make calls to non-Jio mobile numbers.

Jio's 399 recharge plan with IUC top-ups for making outgoing voice calls to any domestic mobile number.

Jio Recharge Main Plan:

Jio's "Main Plan" for prepaid recharge comes with several denominations of IUC top-ups starting from ₹10 and going up to ₹1,000.

Jio has several recharge plans - ₹98, 149, 198, 299, 349, 398, 399, 448, 449, 498, 509, 799, besides long term plans going up to ₹9,999.

If you select the "Main Plan", each of the above recharge plans come bundled with IUC top-ups starting from ₹10 and going up to ₹1,000. For example, under the popular ₹399 plan, you can choose an IUC to-up of ₹10 which will give you 124 minutes of IUC talktime and 1 GB extra data. With every subsequent ₹10 increase in IUC top-up, you are eligible for extra IUC talktime and 1 GB data.

Jio's No IUC Voice Plan:

In case you are sure you do not need to make voice calls to any non-Jio mobile number, you can opt for the no-IUC voice plan. There is no change in rates as you do not pay extra for IUC top-ups and cannot make outgoing calls to other operators.

Jio has clarified that IUC charges are only limited to outgoing calls made to other mobile operators and you can still make free calls to all Jio numbers and landline phones. You can also freely call any mobile number using voice calling apps like WhatsApp which continues to be free.

IUC charges are also not applicable on sending SMS to other operators.