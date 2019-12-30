SHANGHAI/BENGALURU : The Indian government has allowed Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co to participate in trials for 5G networks, a company spokesman said on Monday.

India's nod to Huawei comes at a time when the global rollout of 5G technology has been complicated by US sanctions against the company. The United States has been lobbying allies not to use Huawei's network equipment in their 5G networks.

Indian television channel CNBC-TV18 reported the news first, citing a senior official. The trials will be held in January, according to the official, the channel reported.

India's telecom department was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

The telecom department will meet operators on 31 December to confirm the timing for 5G trials, CNBC-TV18 reported, saying all wireless operators in India had received in-principle approvals to conduct the trials.

RELATED STORIES
Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: PTI)

Govt to give spectrum for 5G trials to all including Huawei: Telecom Minister

2 min read . 04:48 PM IST
Govt will also take steps to revive state-run BSNL and MTNL, says telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: PTI)

Govt plans 5G trials in 100 days, to auction spectrum this year

3 min read . 03 Jun 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue