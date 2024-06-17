I Squared Capital, Stonepeak eye Vodafone’s Indus Towers stake in $2.3 bn deal
Summary
- Vodafone Group is looking to sell its entire stake worth $2.3 billion in Indus Towers through stock market deals and has hired Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas to manage the sale
NEW DELHI : Private equity (PE) firm I Squared Capital and alternative investment firm Stonepeak are vying for Vodafone Group Plc’s 21.5% stake in Indus Towers Ltd in a deal potentially valued at around $2.3 billion, according to two people aware of the development.