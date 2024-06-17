I Squared Capital, Stonepeak eye Vodafone’s Indus Towers stake in $2.3 bn deal

I Squared Capital is also an investor in Singapore-based Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte. Ltd, one of India’s largest private sector operators of toll roads, that is one of the two final bidders in the fray to acquire the roads assets of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund's (NIIF's) Athaang Infrastructure for the deal having an equity value of around ₹4,000 crore. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is the other final bidder.