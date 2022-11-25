Telcos have sought for licensing framework for OTTs that use its network in order to bring the apps at par with carriers, besides a share of revenues of the OTTs for the usage of airwaves. Telcos have said that OTTs ride on the telco networks and offer voice, video and messaging services, yet are neither subject to the regulations or rules that telcos are despite offering the same services, nor are they subject to taxes or levies from the government and do not pay telcos for using their data streams.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}