NEW DELHI: Icra Ltd on Wednesday upgraded its rating on telecom sector to stable from negative following recent tariff increases undertaken by telcos and a a four-year moratorium on adjusted gross revenue and spectrum dues.

For FY22, the telecom sector is expected to contribute around ₹54,000 crore to the government's non-tax receipts which will be close to the budgeted estimate for the fiscal, it said.

The long-awaited tariff hikes wherein the telcos increased the prepaid tariffs by around 20%, can potentially improve the industry Arpu (average revenue per user) levels to around ₹170 by the end of FY23, which in turn will result in increased profit generation.

"This coupled with the relief package announced by the GoI, provides enough headroom for the industry to undertake deleveraging as well as fund capex for the technology upgrade to 5G," the agency said.

While the green-shoots of recovery in the sector were sprouting with steady improvement in Arpu, the tailwinds started in the last 3-4 months when the government announced a relief package which the telcos followed up with tariff hikes. Bank guarantee requirement for telcos has also been slashed and the Department of Telecom has started returning the bank guarantees to the companies, which improves the financial flexibility of the sector.

"With these tailwinds, Icra has revised its outlook on the telecom services industry to stable from negative," the rating agency added.

It expects industry revenues to grow 18-20% in FY23, followed by a growth of 10-12% in FY24, while the moratorium on the AGR and spectrum auction dues for four years is expected to provide an annual cash flow breather of around ₹40,000 crore for the industry till FY25.

While the moratorium on the dues would impact non-tax receipts of the government from telecom sector, two telcos have pre-paid their dues towards earlier spectrum auctions totalling to ₹26,300 crore thereby making up for the loss to the government.

"The high operating leverage (on the back of increased revenue) is likely to translate in healthy expansion in operating profits, the same are projected to grow by around 30% in FY2023. These are likely to translate into a ROCE of around 10% for FY2023 for the industry," said Sabyasachi Majumdar, senior vice president and group head, corporate ratings, Icra Ltd.

Debt continues to remain the Achilles’ heel of the industry. Icra expects industry debt levels at around ₹4.7 lakh crore as on 31 March 2022, before moderating to ₹4.5 lakh crore as of March 2023. Debt metrics are likely to improve as reflected by debt/OPBDITA of 3.4 times and interest coverage of 3.5 times as of March 2023.

Telcos have been focusing on deleveraging, with Bharti Airtel Ltd recently concluding its rights issue of ₹21,000 crore and collecting 25% as upfront payment, while Vodafone Idea is also scouting for a fund raiser.

"While there has been an improvement in the operating metrics of the industry, the next phase of growth will be driven by the non-telco businesses, which include – enterprise business, cloud services, digital services and fixed broadband services," Ankit Jain, assistant vice president and sector head, ICRA said.

