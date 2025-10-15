Mint Explainer | The ₹4.5 trillion problem: Why is India talking 6G when its 5G rollout isn't paying off?
Jatin Grover 8 min read 15 Oct 2025, 12:59 pm IST
Summary
Indian telecom operators are grappling with 5G monetization issues as users notice little difference from 4G. While the industry eyes 6G developments, achieving profitability from 5G remains crucial for future investments and technological growth.
As 5G, short for fifth generation telecom technology, marks three years of service on Indian networks, phone operators are still struggling to convert higher data speeds into rapid revenue growth. Even though they have spent billions of dollars on building 5G networks, many consumers don’t notice much difference from the earlier 4G service.
