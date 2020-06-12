India could move to 2 dominant telcos in Airtel, Jio: Report

"We await to see if VIL promoters (Vodafone PLC and Birla group)provide guarantees. Their current stance is no incremental investment in the near-term. In this scenario, even if they give guarantee, potentially the India telcos market could still gravitate towards a dominant two player market with both Bharti and Jio (subsidiary of Reliance industries). This is because, VIL may struggle in the medium term to invest in their networks give a sizeable amount of cash may go towards paying the AGR fine/penalty," it added.