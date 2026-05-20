India’s satellite-to-phone plan faces industry divide over telecom-led model

High up in the mountains or deep in the jungles, your smartphone may still stay connected, thanks to direct-to-device (D2D) satellite technology making its way to India. However, the technology has opened up divisions, as telecom operators, satellite service providers and broadband firms spar over customer control, spectrum, and launch timelines.
The department of telecommunications (DoT) has proposed a 'wholesale' model for satellite communications like D2D, which is currently under the telecom regulator's consultation process. This means the satellite company sells its services to the telecom operator, which resells them to the final customer. Operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have aggressively defended this model on the grounds of continuity, while some satellite firms assert it will lead to connectivity gaps and poor competition.