India prepares reporting standard as AI failures may hold clues to managing risks
Jatin Grover 4 min read 11 Jun 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Summary
Recording and analysing AI incidents is important because system failures, bias, privacy breaches, and unexpected results have raised concerns about how the technology affects people and society.
India is framing guidelines for companies, developers and public institutions to report artificial intelligence-related incidents as the government seeks to create a database to understand and manage the risks AI poses to critical infrastructure.
