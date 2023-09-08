India emerges as top contributor in mobile subscribers across world, adds 7 million subscribers in June quarter1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
India added highest number of mobile subscribers in Q2 2023, with net addition of 7 million, according to Ericsson report
Cheap internet, competitive telecom market, helped India to grow its mobile subscription by 7 million in the June quarter. With this, it emerged as the highest contributor of mobile subscribers in the world, says Ericsson report.
