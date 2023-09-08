India added highest number of mobile subscribers in Q2 2023, with net addition of 7 million, according to Ericsson report

Cheap internet, competitive telecom market, helped India to grow its mobile subscription by 7 million in the June quarter. With this, it emerged as the highest contributor of mobile subscribers in the world, says Ericsson report.

India was followed by China and the US, said report. According to the report, the number of mobile subscription added on to a total of 8.3 billion. The net addition during the quarter stoodd at 40 million subscription.

"India accounted for the most net additions during the quarter ( 7 million), followed by China ( 5 million) and the US ( 3 million)," the report said.

The report said that India's mobile subscriber base grew by about 7 million to 1,125 million in the second quarter of 2023. China's mobile subscriber base grew by five million to 1,695 million.

Other than mobile subscriptions, 5G subscription during the June 2023 quarter grew by 175 million during the quarter. With this, India's total base reached to 1.3 billion.

"Around 260 communications service providers have launched commercial 5G services and around 35 have deployed or launched 5G standalone (SA) networks," the report said.