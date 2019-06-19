India has the highest data usage per smartphone, reaching 9.8 GB per month at the end of 2018, a new study by Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson has said.

“Improved device penetration, affordable data tariff plans, and increase in data-intensive content such as videos are driving this growth," Nitin Bansal, head of Ericsson India, said at the launch of the report on Wednesday.

Triggered by Reliance Jio’s entry in September 2016, India’s data consumption has exploded as all operators started offering cheap data tariffs.

The report also predicts that total mobile data traffic per month is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23% from 4.6 exabytes in 2018 to 16 exabytes in 2024.

“Total smartphone subscriptions in India will reach 1.1 billion by 2024," the report said.

Mobile data traffic is fuelling data consumption as more Indians spend time streaming videos and share content.

Streaming 360 degree videos and augmented and virtual reality should be significant factors to aid mobile data growth and enhance the user experience with the roll-out of 5G, the report said.

The government is in the process of finalising a road-map for the roll-out of 5G services, the next-generation technology for wireless communications that is expected to improve data speeds and propel the Internet of Things. It is expected to yield industry-altering changes, especially in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and education.



