India has largest 5G network in world: Vaishnaw

In order to speed up the 5G networks rollout in the country, the government has taken several initiatives, said minister of state Devusinh Chauhan in a statement in Rajya Sabha last month. He said that the procedure for SACFA clearance for low Power Base Transceiver Station (BTS)/ small cells i.e Micro, Pico and Femto cells on existing street furniture/infrastructure has been simplified. The procedure for application and time-bound permission for usage of street furniture for installation of small cells and telegraph line has been specified in Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022. Further, GatiShakti Sanchar portal has been launched to facilitate and expedite Right of Way permissions, by providing a single interface between all stake holders including Central and State/UT Government(s), Local bodies, and Service Providers.