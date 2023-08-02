India has largest 5G network in world: Vaishnaw

India has largest 5G network in world: Vaishnaw1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 01:22 AM IST
- Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the world’s fastest 5G rollout continues, over 3 lakh sites installed in 714 districts
New Delhi: India now has the second largest 5G network in the world, on the back of the fastest 5G rollout with 300,000 sites set up in 10 months, the government said Tuesday.
In a Koo post on Tuesday, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The world’s fastest 5G rollout continues, over 3 lakh sites installed in 714 districts. World’s second largest 5G ecosystem." Telecom services providers Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have together set up the sites, which were at 2.8 lakh in July, according to information shared with Parliament.
The department of telecom is monitoring the rollout of 5G networks in terms of districts, the department told the Parliament last month, noting that 5G networks have been rolled out in 717 districts distributed across the country as of 7 July.
In order to speed up the 5G networks rollout in the country, the government has taken several initiatives, said minister of state Devusinh Chauhan in a statement in Rajya Sabha last month. He said that the procedure for SACFA clearance for low Power Base Transceiver Station (BTS)/ small cells i.e Micro, Pico and Femto cells on existing street furniture/infrastructure has been simplified. The procedure for application and time-bound permission for usage of street furniture for installation of small cells and telegraph line has been specified in Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022. Further, GatiShakti Sanchar portal has been launched to facilitate and expedite Right of Way permissions, by providing a single interface between all stake holders including Central and State/UT Government(s), Local bodies, and Service Providers.
He added that DoT has formed an Inter-Ministerial Committee for the adaption of sector-specific 5G use cases. DoT has sent communications to different ministries including Ministries of Health, Sports, Agriculture, and Heavy Industries to effectively utilize the advancement in 5G technology. The use cases span across various socioeconomic sectors including education, agriculture, health, power, urban management, mining, logistics, resource management, tourism, sports, security, e-governance etc.