The telecom watchdog had recommended in August last year that price bands be lowered for some telecom airwaves to make them more viable (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
The telecom watchdog had recommended in August last year that price bands be lowered for some telecom airwaves to make them more viable (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

India hopes to rake in $84 billion from airwaves auction in 2019

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2019, 07:56 PM IST Santosh Kumar , Bloomberg

  • The telecom watchdog had recommended in August last year that price bands be lowered for some telecom airwaves to make them more viable
  • Spectrum auctions -- a significant source of revenue for the national exchequer in the past

The Indian government expects to raise as much as 5.83 trillion rupees ($83.8 billion) from its latest round of airwaves auction, even as the carriers battle a brutal tariff war that has eroded their earnings and forced some to exit.

The Narendra Modi-led government plans to sell 8,600 megahertz of telecom airwaves this year across multiple frequency bands, said a telecom ministry official, who did not want to be identified as the information is not public.

Spectrum auctions -- a significant source of revenue for the national exchequer in the past -- are coming at a particularly challenging time for India’s mobile-phone carriers. Once a crowded space with a dozen operators, the sector has shrunk and the remaining operators are struggling to protect market share and earnings from billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s telecom upstart that has lured away subscribers with free calls and very cheap data plans.

The telecom watchdog had recommended in August last year that price bands be lowered for some telecom airwaves to make them more viable.



RELATED STORIES
Govt will also take steps to revive state-run BSNL and MTNL, says telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: PTI)

Govt plans 5G trials in 100 days, to auction spectrum this year

2 min read . 03 Jun 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue