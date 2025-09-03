India's internet subscribers cross 100 crore, up 3.48% in March-June 2025 quarter. Check details

The Ministry of Communications has on September 3 released the total number of internet subscribers in India for the March-June 2025 quarter, in Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's ‘Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report’.
The total number of internet subscribers in India has jumped 3.48 per cent in the quarter from 96.91 crore at March 2025 end, to 100.28 crore subscribers by June 2025 end, data from TRAI's report showed.
Further, of these over 100 crore subscribers, 4.47 crore had wired internet connections, while 95.81 crore have wireless connections.
