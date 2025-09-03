India's internet subscribers cross 100 crore, up 3.48% in March-June 2025 quarter. Check details

The Ministry of Communications has on September 3 released the total number of internet subscribers in India for the March-June 2025 quarter, in Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's ‘Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report’.

The total number of internet subscribers in India has jumped 3.48 per cent in the quarter from 96.91 crore at March 2025 end, to 100.28 crore subscribers by June 2025 end, data from TRAI's report showed.

Further, of these over 100 crore subscribers, 4.47 crore had wired internet connections, while 95.81 crore have wireless connections.

India internet subscribers data — Key Highlights The total number of internet / broadband subscriber in India as per TRAI data is 100.28 crore till June 30, 2025.

This is an increase of 3.48 per cent over the previous quarter.

Among the total subscribers, 2.31 crore are narrowband subscribers; while 97.97 crore are broadband subscribers.

Further, 4.47 crore are subscribers of wired internet services; while 95.81 crore subscribers use wireless internet services.

In terms of demographics, urban internet subscribers number around 57.94 crore, while rural internet subscribers are not far behind at 42.33 crore.

