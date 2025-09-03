India's internet subscribers cross 100 crore, up 3.48% in March-June 2025 quarter. Check details

Total number of internet subscribers in India have grown 3.48 per cent from 96.91 crore in March 2025 end to 100.28 crore till June 2025 end, according to a TRAI report. Here's all you need to know

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated3 Sep 2025, 06:19 PM IST
The total number of internet subscribers in India has jumped 3.48 per cent in the quarter from 96.91 crore at March 2025 end, to 100.28 crore subscribers by June 2025 end, data from TRAI's report showed.
The total number of internet subscribers in India has jumped 3.48 per cent in the quarter from 96.91 crore at March 2025 end, to 100.28 crore subscribers by June 2025 end, data from TRAI's report showed. (Image Source: Pixabay )

The Ministry of Communications has on September 3 released the total number of internet subscribers in India for the March-June 2025 quarter, in Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's ‘Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report’.

The total number of internet subscribers in India has jumped 3.48 per cent in the quarter from 96.91 crore at March 2025 end, to 100.28 crore subscribers by June 2025 end, data from TRAI's report showed.

Further, of these over 100 crore subscribers, 4.47 crore had wired internet connections, while 95.81 crore have wireless connections.

Also Read | GST reforms: What may get cheaper and costlier under new slabs? Check list here

India internet subscribers data — Key Highlights

  • The total number of internet / broadband subscriber in India as per TRAI data is 100.28 crore till June 30, 2025.
  • This is an increase of 3.48 per cent over the previous quarter.
  • Among the total subscribers, 2.31 crore are narrowband subscribers; while 97.97 crore are broadband subscribers.
  • Further, 4.47 crore are subscribers of wired internet services; while 95.81 crore subscribers use wireless internet services.
  • In terms of demographics, urban internet subscribers number around 57.94 crore, while rural internet subscribers are not far behind at 42.33 crore.

Also Read | GST Meeting LIVE Updates: Tax slabs on agenda
  • The data showed that revenue and usage parameters in terms of the monthly Average Revenue per User (ARPU) of wireless services is 186.62; while the average Minutes of Usage (MOU) per wireless subscriber each month is 16.76 hours (1006 minutes).
  • In terms of data usage, the average Wireless Data Usage per subscriber each month was recorded at 24.01 GB; with average revenue realisation per GB for wireless data usage during the quarter being 8.51.
  • With a net addition of 71.20 lakh subscribers during the quarter, the total wireless (mobile + 5G FWA) subscriber base increased from 116 crore at the end of Mar-25 to 117 crore at the end of Jun-25, registering a rate of growth 0.61 per cent over the previous quarter.
  • Further, with a net addition of 60 lakh subscribers during the quarter, the wireless (mobile) subscriber base increased from 115 crore at the end of Mar-25 to 116 crore at the end of Jun-25, registering a rate of growth 0.52 per cent over the previous quarter.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryTelecomIndia's internet subscribers cross 100 crore, up 3.48% in March-June 2025 quarter. Check details
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.