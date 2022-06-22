India likely to have over 500 mn 5G subscribers by ’27

India is expected to conduct the 5G auctions in July. On 14 June, the Union cabinet gave its approval to the Department of Telecommunications’ plans to put over 72 GHz of 5G spectrum on block, with 20 years’ validity, by the end of July. On 18 June, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said 5G deployment will start in 20-25 cities by the end of the year.