India poised to play a decisive role in 5G era: TRAI Secretary

The heavy dependence on the import of telecom equipment has been a point of concern, given financial impact and security implications, and a well-planned and focused approach on indigenous production "will be the way forward". This particularly so, as existing global supply chains are getting disrupted and new opportunities are emerging in telecom development, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) secretary S.K Gupta said.

