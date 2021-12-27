India has constituted a Technology Innovation Group (TIG) to prepare manufacturing and services ecosystem to capitalise on Sixth Generation or 6G opportunity in the telecom sector.
India has constituted a Technology Innovation Group (TIG) to prepare manufacturing and services ecosystem to capitalise on Sixth Generation or 6G opportunity in the telecom sector.
A 6G Technology Innovation Group (TIG) is constituted by DoT with the objective to co-create and participate in the development of 6G technology ecosystem through increased participation in capability description, standards development at international standard-setting bodies, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT said on Monday.
"Taskforce are formed to make recommendations on aspects viz. Mapping of global 6G activities; India's competencies and potential pre-Standardization activities; Mission 6G program; Research views on IMT for 2030 and beyond; with regard to Networks, Devices, Spectrum, multi-disciplinary innovative solutions," DoT said.
