India’s telephone subscriber base fell to 1.17 billion in December quarter

Reliance Jio mobile phone customers also needed to buy top-up vouchers to make outgoing voice calls to any non-Jio mobile number like that of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Following this, in early December, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Jio increased their bundled prepaid tariffs by around 15-47%. This was the first tariff hike in the cash-strapped industry since September 2016 when Jio was launched with its free services. The telcos also reported moderation of broadband subscription in December following the tariff hikes.