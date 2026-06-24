India removes local-sourcing rules for satellite internet, but ambiguity remains

India has removed a proposed 20% local sourcing requirement for satellite internet operators such as Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Amazon Leo from its final telecom authorisation rules, although industry sources said the obligation could still be enforced indirectly through satellite licence agreements and security undertakings.
The new rules also tighten security requirements for satellite operators and introduce a stricter anti-fraud framework for telecom service providers.
The draft rules issued last year required operators to source at least 20% of the value of ground-segment equipment and infrastructure from India within five years of launching commercial services.
While this requirement has been removed from the final rules released on Wednesday, industry sources Mint spoke with said the local sourcing mandate may still be indirectly reflected through GMPCS (global mobile personal communications by satellite) security guidelines and the undertakings provided by operators.
“The same has been removed from the final rules as this was creating confusion,” a government official said, noting that the GMPCS licence agreement already has this provision.
However, Satya N. Gupta, former principal adviser at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), said it would be better if the government provided clarity on removal of the localization clause from the final rules.
“The GMPCS agreement between operators and government might govern the same, but it needs to be clarified since the operators will be migrating from the licensing regime to the new authorization regime,” he said.