Satcom services from Jio, Starlink, OneWeb stuck over security concerns

New Delhi: More than four years after India handed out the first licence for satellite internet services, their commercial launch is stuck over security concerns and lack of trust around foreign satellite operators, according to government officials and industry executives.
The government is concerned that satellite operators may bypass Indian gateways and route internet traffic through facilities in other countries. This despite satcom operators clarifying to the law enforcement agencies that they have the technology to ensure Indian gateways are not bypassed. The operators have also completed security trials, modified their systems to comply with Indian requirements and given undertakings on compliance, an industry executive said.