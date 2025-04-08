India considers replacing older SIMs as Chinese chips trigger security scare
New Delhi: India is considering a proposal to replace older mobile phone SIMs after an investigation by the nation’s top cybersecurity agency found samples of chipsets of Chinese origin in some of the cards that store subscriber identity information, said two officials in the know.