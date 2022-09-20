India slips 7 spots in fixed broadband speed rankings, says report

India’s broadband speeds are lower than the global average in both segments. According to Ookla, the global average for mobile and fixed broadband download speeds was 30.79Mbps and 69.14Mbps, respectively.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: India slipped down seven places in the global rankings for fixed broadband download speeds in the world, as per data from internet speed tracker Ookla for the month of August. India’s rank in August was 78 compared with 71 in July, even though overall fixed download speeds increased marginally from 48.04Mbps in July to 48.29Mbps last month.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India slipped down seven places in the global rankings for fixed broadband download speeds in the world, as per data from internet speed tracker Ookla for the month of August. India’s rank in August was 78 compared with 71 in July, even though overall fixed download speeds increased marginally from 48.04Mbps in July to 48.29Mbps last month.
In mobile broadband speeds, India’s position remained unchanged at 117. Median mobile download speeds also grew from 13.41Mbps to 13.52Mbps between July and August.
In mobile broadband speeds, India’s position remained unchanged at 117. Median mobile download speeds also grew from 13.41Mbps to 13.52Mbps between July and August.
Norway recorded the highest mobile download speeds of 122.7Mbps, while Singapore had the best fixed broadband download speed of 219Mbps.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India’s broadband speeds are lower than the global average in both segments. According to Ookla, the global average for mobile and fixed broadband download speeds was 30.79Mbps and 69.14Mbps, respectively.
However, Ookla data shows that latency in mobile broadband in India was 36 milliseconds (ms), which was slightly more than the global average of 29ms. In fixed broadband, latency in India was only 7ms as compared to the global average of 10ms. Latency is the time taken for data to travel from a source to the endpoint. Higher latency can impact the performance of networks and applications running on them.
China (178.73Mbps) and the US (167.36Mbps) were ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in fixed broadband download speeds. In mobile broadband speeds, China was ranked ninth, while the US was ranked 24.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a July report by industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Kantar, India has 692 million active Internet users, which is expected to grow to 900 million by 2025.
Internet speeds and latency in India are expected to improve with the rollout to 5G services, which is likely to start next month. Both Airtel and Reliance Jio are planning to roll out 5G services in October.