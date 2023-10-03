India surpasses Japan and UK in global mobile speed ranking. Here are top-10 countries
India surpasses UK and Japan in mobile speed, ranking 47th in Speedtest Global Index, thanks to 5G services.
India has beaten developed countries like the UK and Japan in mobile speed, according to Ookla. India's speed performance has zoomed up 3.59 times with the launch of 5G services. The 5G has turbocharged mobile download speeds, pushing India's ranking 72 notches higher to the 47th spot in Speedtest Global Index, ahead of nations like Japan, the UK, and Brazil.