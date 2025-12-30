The 2026 telecom shake-up: What's next for Vodafone India, Starlink, and your phone bill?

“It is possible that Starlink might pursue low pricing to showcase success in India because it's one of the largest markets globally,” Subbaraman of Ambit Capital said, adding that the price, even if set at ₹2,500, is too high for retail users. According to Subbaraman, enterprise or business users of telecom operators could be more prone to try satellite internet services, but they will also evaluate if they are being served by fibre-based internet.