Indian telcos assess risks posed by Claude Mythos

Jatin Grover
3 min read24 Apr 2026, 03:51 PM IST
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Anthropic has reportedly restricted access to Claude Mythos to 40–50 organizations globally under Project Glasswing, mainly for cybersecurity testing.(Bloomberg)
Summary
Anthropic’s Claude Mythos can identify vulnerabilities in companies’ IT systems, raising concerns that misuse could heighten cyber risks across critical sectors such as telecom and banking.

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are evaluating the risks posed by Anthropic’s Claude Mythos, an AI model that identifies cybersecurity vulnerabilities in operating systems.

“We are talking to suppliers (to understand the vulnerabilities) because we don't do this, the software is owned by them,” Randeep Sekhon, chief technology officer (CTO) at Bharti Airtel, told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Friday.

Sekhon’s comments assume significance as Anthropic has said its latest model, Claude Mythos—currently available to a limited set of companies—can identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities in their digital infrastructure.

This has raised concerns that, if accessed or misused by malicious actors, it could increase the risk of cyberattacks across critical infrastructure sectors such as telecom and banking.

Also Read | Amazon deepens ties, investment in AI start-up Anthropic

Sekhon, however, emphasized that it was too early to comment on the actual impact on telecom operators.

“These are not systemic risks putting networks in danger. They are typically smaller software bugs that earlier may not have been discovered through routine checks,” Sekhon said, adding that telcos are users of technology and not builders of technology.

On Thursday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a high-level meeting with banks and key stakeholders to assess risks from emerging threats linked to the AI model. The focus was on assessing the possibility of such technologies being misused to weaponize software vulnerabilities.

When asked about the impact of the model on telcos, Vodafone Idea chief executive Abhijit Kishore said that “there is a lot of work happening in the segment. We will come back at the right time on what we are doing. It is too early to say”.

Meanwhile, Anthropic, according to media reports, has limited access to Claude Mythos to a small group of around 40-50 organizations globally under its “Project Glasswing” initiative, primarily for cybersecurity testing and defensive use cases.

The US-Iran war impact

Telcos have also started feeling the impact of the West Asia war, which has driven up the prices of memory chips.

Also Read | A pivotal battle is brewing over India Inc’s adoption of GenAI

“There are cost pressures in specific areas where servers and memory are used,” Sekhon said, adding that the impact is limited and the same does not affect the entire network stack.

In March, telecom gear maker Nokia said that supply-chain pressures due to the war, with component shortages such as memory chips, are increasing costs for devices, including wireless access equipment and network infrastructure.

“We started seeing the cost creep happening. As soon as the supply shortage starts, the first thing is the cost changes, and that is what is happening right now,” Vibha Mehra, country manager-designate for India at Nokia, told reporters.

To be sure, memory chip prices had been rising even before the war, as manufacturing capacity shifted from consumer electronics to higher-margin AI-driven memory. This, in turn, prompted smartphone makers to raise device prices in the country.

For telecom operators, an increase in equipment costs could lead to higher network expansion expenses. For example, the fixed wireless access (FWA) rollout, the only 5G monetization use case so far, could be impacted in the long run by cost escalations, according to experts.

Also Read | Why Anthropic’s Claude Cowork plugins rattled IT, SaaS stocks

About the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

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