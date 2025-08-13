Export-ready, but not SIM-ready? Industry wants policy fix for smart devices

Manufacturers looking to export connected cars, GPS trackers, and other smart gadgets have a crucial requirement—foreign SIM cards. Without these chips, making products export-ready isn’t easy.

Telecom operators have written to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) seeking a dedicated licence with at least a 10-year validity for importing foreign SIM or embedded SIM cards for testing and installing in products meant for exports.

They have also asked that only companies holding a unified telecom licence—such as licensed telecom operators and registered machine-to-machine (M2M) service providers—be allowed this import licence.

A dedicated policy on importing SIM cards for use in devices would not only create an additional revenue stream for telecom operators but also open up significant export potential for manufacturers in several sectors.

Currently, according to a government official, companies are not allowed to import foreign SIM cards for use in devices. Existing rules only allow companies to sell or rent international roaming SIM cards or global calling cards to individuals in India after obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the government.

“The reason why foreign SIM cards are not allowed to be imported and used in devices even for exports is due to security concerns and fraud prevention, as often these are difficult to trace," the official said, declining to be identified.

Typically, SIM cards are installed in M2M and internet-of-things (IoT) devices during the manufacturing process. In absence of foreign SIM cards, manufacturers have to either assemble the devices overseas and embed the SIM cards there or use Indian SIM cards in those devices on roaming, which would add to costs.

Machine-to-machine devices can collect and exchange data with other smart devices or systems without human intervention, while IoT devices are part of a network of interconnected devices.

“We suggest that a new service authorisation should be introduced for the sale of foreign telecom service providers’ SIMs/eSIM cards in India for the use in M2M/IoT devices meant for export purposes," Kavita Nair, senior director, CII Digital (IT-ITeS, AI, Telecom, Digital Transformation), at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), told Trai in a submission dated 1 August.

A call from DoT

The demand from CII, which has over 9,000 companies as its members, was in response to a consultation paper from Trai on whether India’s telecom rules need to evolve to support this export-oriented use case.

Trai issued its consultation paper in July after the department of telecommunications (DoT) asked it to frame rules for issuing or renewing no-objection certificates for importing foreign SIM cards.

“M2M technology is creating significant opportunities and has a proven potential of revolutionizing the performance of various verticals of different sectors, businesses, and services, by providing automation and intelligence to the end devices," DoT told Trai in a communication in September.

The telecom department said manufacturers were seeking foreign SIMs for integration into products meant for use outside India. However, DoT said it would be difficult to fit this use case under the existing NOC policy, and sought Trai’s recommendation.

“DoT should coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to lay down a clear framework allowing import of foreign TSP (telecom service provider) SIM/eSIM profiles only as well as SIM profiles along with SIM hardware—for use in M2M/IoT devices meant for export," Rahul Vatts, chief regulatory officer at Bharti Airtel Ltd, said in a submission to Trai on 1 August.

Airtel also sought a framework allowing Indian telecom operators to export their SIM cards for use in M2M devices meant for importing to India. The operator added that the government should allow the import and export of M2M and IoT devices with SIM or eSIM cards soldered and embedded in them.

Reliance Jio echoed Airtel's views while focusing on the testing aspect.

“As the SIMs will be used in varied devices like motor vehicles, wearables, smart meters, connected cameras, GPS trackers, smart car devices, remote sensors, asset trackers, etc., the testing and assembly requirements will be equally varied. Accordingly, we submit that sufficient time for testing would be required for these devices," Reliance Jio told Trai in a letter dated 1 August.

Light-touch regulation

Telecom operators suggested that foreign SIMs be allowed to remain active in India for a maximum of six months for testing purposes only. However, they don’t want the government to impose any authorisation fee for the sale of foreign SIM cards for use in smart devices meant for exports.

“There should not be any requirement for monthly reports to DoT or security agencies," S.P. Kochhar, director general of the Cellular Operators Association of India, said in a letter to Trai.

“The authorized entities should be required to submit an annual return of number of foreign SIMs issued for export to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) or M2MSPs (machine-to-machine service providers) along with the name and details of the entity to whom such SIMs have been issued," he added.

Vodafone Idea pointed to the possibility of automakers using imported SIM cards for their connected cars.

“Automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, are launching connected cars with live-tracking, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. These features require constant and reliable cellular connectivity, hence, it becomes necessary for these vehicles to connect with the SIMs/eSIMs," Vodafone Idea said in its submission to Trai.

“Enabling foreign profiles support to the SIM/eSIM being integrated in the vehicles being domestically manufactured for exports is vital for scalability, competitiveness and alignment with global best practices," it added.