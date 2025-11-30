Mint Explainer: Soon, no WhatsApp without a SIM card. What DoT’s new rules mean.
Jatin Grover 4 min read 30 Nov 2025, 03:38 pm IST
Summary
Currently, first-time users of apps such as WhatsApp can only use their services after phone number verification. However, after this verification is complete, users can continue to use these apps even after removing their SIM card.
On Friday the department of telecommunications (DoT) asked companies that own messaging apps such as Whatsapp, Signal, Telegram and others not to allow users without active SIM cards in their phones to use these apps.
