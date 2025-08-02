Telecom testing just got cheaper as govt slashes certification fees by up to 95%
- India has slashed telecom equipment security certification fees across more than 50 product categories to ease compliance.
- Global and domestic telecom equipment makers such as Nokia, Cisco, and HFCL will benefit, though testing delays remain a concern.
India has slashed the security certification fee for telecom equipment makers, the latest in a series of regulatory moves to ease business compliance requirements for companies importing or making telecom and tech equipment or products indigenously.
Companies such as Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco Systems Inc., HFCL Ltd, and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd will benefit from the government’s decision to cut the fee by up to 95% for more than 50 categories of telecom and tech products.
These include routers, connected devices, satellite equipment, smart meters, optical fiber cables, and 5G and WiFi gear, according to a government official and an internal document reviewed by Mint.