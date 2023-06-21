India to have 700 mn 5G subscribers by 2028-end: Ericsson3 min read 21 Jun 2023, 09:00 PM IST
With the rising number of 5G connections, 4G subscriptions are forecasted to decline from 820 million in 2022 to 500 million by 2028
New Delhi: India is expected to have 700 million 5G subscriber by 2028-end, which will be 57% of its 1.2 billion mobile phone subscriber base, making it the fastest growing 5G region globally, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report 2023.
