New Delhi: India is expected to have 700 million 5G subscriber by 2028-end, which will be 57% of its 1.2 billion mobile phone subscriber base, making it the fastest growing 5G region globally, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report 2023.

With the rising number of 5G connections, 4G subscriptions are forecasted to decline from 820 million in 2022 to 500 million by 2028.

Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions for South east Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson says " Mobile networks continue to play a pivotal role in driving social and economic inclusion in the country.The strong digital infrastructure being established in India will help the country bridge the digital divide, create jobs, drive entrepreneurship and boost the economy."

The number of smartphone subscriptions is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5%, reaching over 1.14 billion by 2028 in India from 840 million at the end of 2022.

Smartphone subscriptions in India as a percentage of total mobile subscriptions are expected to grow from 76% in 2022 to 93% in 2028.

The report predicts that the average data traffic per smartphone is projected to grow from 26 GB per month in 2022 to around 62 GB per month in 2028 – a CAGR of 16%. Total mobile data traffic is estimated to grow from 18 EB per month in 2022 to 58 EB per month in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22%.

5G subscriptions are rising in every region worldwide and forecast to reach 1.5 billion by the end of 2023. Global mobile network data traffic continues to grow with the monthly global average usage per smartphone expected to exceed 20 GB by the end of 2023. The uptake of 5G subscriptions in North America has been stronger than expected in previous forecasts. At the end of 2022, the region had the highest 5G global subscription penetration at 41%.

The report also shows continued revenue growth in leading 5G markets. The global adoption of 5G technology has surpassed 1 billion subscriptions, bringing positive revenue growth for communications service providers in leading 5G markets.

“We see a strong link between the increase in 5G subscriptions and service revenue. Over the past two years, the introduction of 5G services in the top 20 markets has resulted in a 7% revenue boost. This trend shows the growing value of 5G, benefiting users and service providers alike." said, Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson.

Worldwide, around 240 communications service providers (CSPs) have launched commercial 5G services and about 35 have deployed or launched 5G standalone (SA). The most common 5G services launched by service providers for consumers are enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), gaming and some AR/VR-based services, such as training and education.

Telcos are increasingly offering bundles with various popular entertainment services included such as television, music streaming or cloud gaming platforms. About 58% of 5G service providers currently do this in various forms. More than 100 telcos, comprising about 40% of fixed wireless access service providers, currently offer FWA over 5G.