Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Telecom /  India tumbles three spots in global rankings for mobile speed, improves in fixed broadband

India tumbles three spots in global rankings for mobile speed, improves in fixed broadband

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 03:26 PM ISTLivemint

  • India, however, climbed three spots globally to rank 72 in June on median fixed download speeds. The country's fixed median download speeds saw a slight increase to 48.11 Mbps in the previous month from 47.86 Mbps in May

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: India dropped three spots globally for mobile speeds to rank 118 in June, with median mobile download speeds falling to 14.00 Mbps from 14.28 Mbps in May, according to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index released on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI: India dropped three spots globally for mobile speeds to rank 118 in June, with median mobile download speeds falling to 14.00 Mbps from 14.28 Mbps in May, according to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index released on Tuesday.

The country, however, fared better on fixed broadband speeds, rising three spots to rank 72 in June globally. India's median fixed download speeds saw a slight increase to 48.11 Mbps in the previous month from 47.86 Mbps in May.

The country, however, fared better on fixed broadband speeds, rising three spots to rank 72 in June globally. India's median fixed download speeds saw a slight increase to 48.11 Mbps in the previous month from 47.86 Mbps in May.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

According to the June Speedtest Global Index, Norway retained the top spot for overall global median mobile speeds, while Chile reclaimed number one position from Singapore, which came in second for overall global fixed broadband speeds. 

Papua New Guinea and Gabon registered the highest growth for mobile download speeds and fixed broadband speeds respectively in June 2022.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month. Data for the Global Index comes from hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.