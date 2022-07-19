India, however, climbed three spots globally to rank 72 in June on median fixed download speeds. The country's fixed median download speeds saw a slight increase to 48.11 Mbps in the previous month from 47.86 Mbps in May
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: India dropped three spots globally for mobile speeds to rank 118 in June, with median mobile download speeds falling to 14.00 Mbps from 14.28 Mbps in May, according to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index released on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: India dropped three spots globally for mobile speeds to rank 118 in June, with median mobile download speeds falling to 14.00 Mbps from 14.28 Mbps in May, according to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index released on Tuesday.
The country, however, fared better on fixed broadband speeds, rising three spots to rank 72 in June globally. India's median fixed download speeds saw a slight increase to 48.11 Mbps in the previous month from 47.86 Mbps in May.
The country, however, fared better on fixed broadband speeds, rising three spots to rank 72 in June globally. India's median fixed download speeds saw a slight increase to 48.11 Mbps in the previous month from 47.86 Mbps in May.
According to the June Speedtest Global Index, Norway retained the top spot for overall global median mobile speeds, while Chile reclaimed number one position from Singapore, which came in second for overall global fixed broadband speeds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Papua New Guinea and Gabon registered the highest growth for mobile download speeds and fixed broadband speeds respectively in June 2022.
Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month. Data for the Global Index comes from hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.