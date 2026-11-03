India withdraws bid for top global telecom post, misses return after six decades

In a surprising turn of events, India has withdrawn its candidature for a top leadership position at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) just days before elections—despite hopes of securing the post for the first time in six decades.
The decision follows interventions by the ministry of external affairs (MEA), leading the department of telecommunications (DoT) to inform the ITU last week that it will not contest the election, according to two people familiar with the matter. The UN agency is responsible for coordinating global telecommunications.