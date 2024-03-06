Industry
Indian telecom firms too want fair share of revenues from internet companies
SummaryAn industry body has written to the finance ministry stating that the government too is losing potential revenues in the absence of such an arrangement
NEW DELHI : Indian telecom companies are lobbying the government to get large internet and streaming platforms to pay up for using their infrastructure, taking cues from international markets where such arrangements are beginning to take shape.
