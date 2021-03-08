Indian telecom gear makers expand global footprint

Homegrown telecom equipment manufacturers have won multiple global deals in the past few days to build network and infrastructure for 5G wireless service in those countries.

For instance, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) on 1 March announced it has won orders worth $100 million in West Asia and Africa to set up wireless as well as fixed-line infrastructure.

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

The first order is from a leading telco in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to advance the latter’s 5G, 4G and fibre network and infrastructure, including on-shore logistics and warehousing, using the Opticonn solution, according to a Sterlite statement.

A telecom company in north Africa placed the second contract to deploy Sterlite’s digital billing solutions for its 7 million users. Sterlite did not name the two customers.

Another Indian equipment maker, Tejas Networks Ltd, on Friday announced that it will supply optical networking and broadband access products to GigNet, a leading digital infrastructure company in Mexico. Tejas Networks’ products will support GigNet’s high-capacity optical fibre cable network expansion in the Cancun region of Mexico, the company said.

“To support rapid growth of GigNet’s 'smart communities' business segment for planned developments across the region, Tejas Networks will supply its full range of last-mile access products based on fibre broadband technology, ultra-converged packet aggregation products, and terabit-scale optical backbone products," the company said in a statement.

GigNet has plans for enterprises, residential developers and service providers in the Cancun and Riviera Maya regions seeking high-speed connectivity and access to services such as streaming, cloud platforms, social media, biometric security, and data analytics, said Paul A. Moore, chairman and chief executive, GigNet.

“We selected Tejas for their innovative, software-defined hardware architecture that enables extreme service agility and seamless feature upgrades to new technologies, to help us maintain our competitive advantage," Moore said.

Coming back to Sterlite, the two new orders have grown the company's order book to a record of about Rs11,300 crore, the company had said on 1 March.

Though Sterlite is traditionally a manufacturer of fixed-line equipment such as optical fibre cable, it has started focusing on wireless solutions to make use of the 5G opportunity.

In an interview to Mint in January, STL group chief executive Anand Agarwal said the firm is developing wireless equipment to tap the opportunity in upcoming 5G deployments.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via