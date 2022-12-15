Indian telecom industry to grow by $12.5 bn every 3 years: Deloitte-CII study

Peeyush Vaish, partner and telecom sector leader, Deloitte India, said, “With the right mindset and technological prowess, the Indian telecommunication industry can use 5G to accelerate economic growth and resilience in the country. 5G is also expected to empower organizations to act on rich datasets in real-time, offering unprecedented visibility, insights, and control over assets, products, and services. We also expect a surge in the requirement for private networks in Indian industries once they comprehend the benefits of shifting to 5G network."