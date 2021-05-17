India’s 5G future is under a cloud

NEW DELHI :
In June 2019, soon after he took charge as telecom minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government intended to start trials on fifth generation, or 5G, wireless networks within 100 days, heralding a revolution in telecom services.
Of course, that intention was spelled out in an entirely different era—before the world was convulsed by covid-19. In the meantime, a debate about the security and reliability of telecom equipment from China, with which India was locked in a tense military standoff through much of 2020, and other domestic preoccupations of the Narendra Modi government contributed to the delay.
