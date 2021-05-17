Subscribe
Home >Industry >Telecom >India’s 5G future is under a cloud

India’s 5G future is under a cloud

The upgrade to 5G will enable internet speeds that are much faster than what customers experience with 4G networks and will also prepare the ground for machine-to-machine communications, which could potentially enable driverless cars and remotely controlled robots.
10 min read . 09:05 PM IST Ishita Guha

  • The shift to 5G was moving at a crawl even before the pandemic. Now, the hurdles have only increased
  • Customer interest is sky high. A study by Ericsson ConsumerLab shows that at least 40 million smartphone customers in India could switch to the technology in the first year of implementation

NEW DELHI : In June 2019, soon after he took charge as telecom minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government intended to start trials on fifth generation, or 5G, wireless networks within 100 days, heralding a revolution in telecom services.

Of course, that intention was spelled out in an entirely different era—before the world was convulsed by covid-19. In the meantime, a debate about the security and reliability of telecom equipment from China, with which India was locked in a tense military standoff through much of 2020, and other domestic preoccupations of the Narendra Modi government contributed to the delay.

