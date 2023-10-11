India's 5G report card one year on, in charts
Summary
- A year since the 5G rollout began in India, the country has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for the new-gen mobile network. Mint looks at the present and future of 5G in charts and numbers
It’s been a year since the rollout of 5G technology began in India. In this time the country has emerged as one of the fastest-growing 5G markets. The number of 5G users now stands at over 100 million, according to the country's top two telecom companies, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which have driven the rollout. That's about a sixth of India’s 600 million smartphone users.