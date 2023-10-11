India's 5G report card one year on, in charts

5G has helped the country make a giant leap in terms of overall internet speed. The country has jumped a stunning 72 places to 47th globally in mobile download speeds, as per Ookla data. “The country’s speed performance has seen a 3.59 times increase since the introduction of 5G," said the Seattle-headquartered company. India is also among the five countries with the fastest 5G internet speeds. With a median speed of 164.26 Mbps it is only behind South Korea and Taiwan, according to crowdsourced data from Speedcheck.