India's burgeoning spam calls problem, in charts

India’s burgeoning spam calls problem, in charts

1 min read . 10:46 PM IST Shuja Asrar
A crackdown on fake IMEI numbers will help authorities track lost mobiles. File photo: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Time and again, the government keeps introducing new regulations to keep spam callers in check. However, such steps have failed to put an end these pesky calls. Mint explores how spam callers have infiltrated every mode of communication with brazenness.

Spam calls have infiltrated our daily lives with impunity. Many Indians say they block or disconnect three or more spam calls on average each day, according to a survey. The government first took note of the spam call problem as early as 2007, when it introduced the do-not-disturb (DND) facility, but spammers remain one step ahead. In 2010, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) introduced a framework called Telecom Commercial Communication Customers Preference Regulation (TCCCPR) to curb spam calls. Time and again, the government also keeps introducing new regulations to keep spam callers in check. However, such steps have failed to put an end these pesky calls. Mint explores how spam callers have infiltrated every mode of communication with brazenness.

View Full Image
Graphic: Mint
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Graphic: Mint
Click on the image to enlarge
