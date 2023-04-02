India’s burgeoning spam calls problem, in charts

Spam calls have infiltrated our daily lives with impunity. Many Indians say they block or disconnect three or more spam calls on average each day, according to a survey. The government first took note of the spam call problem as early as 2007, when it introduced the do-not-disturb (DND) facility, but spammers remain one step ahead. In 2010, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) introduced a framework called Telecom Commercial Communication Customers Preference Regulation (TCCCPR) to curb spam calls. Time and again, the government also keeps introducing new regulations to keep spam callers in check. However, such steps have failed to put an end these pesky calls. Mint explores how spam callers have infiltrated every mode of communication with brazenness.