India's indigenous 4G mobile network to be rolled out soon, says Ashwini Vaishnaw1 min read . 02:10 PM IST
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that India's indigenous 4G mobile network has been prepared in the shortest possible time and is ready for rollout soon while the 5G network will be ready by the end of 2022. “The rollout of 5G mobile services is likely during year 2022-23 by Telecom Service Providers(TSPs). The investment for rolling out of 5G services by the TSPs depend on their techno-commercial considerations," Ashwini Vaishnawsaid in a reply to a question by Manish Tewari.
Vaishnaw said Indian engineers have prepared the country's own 4G network which is ready for launch very soon. "The whole world is looking at us with surprise how India has built its 4G network so soon," he said during Question Hour. The minister said the 5G network is built on the 4G and the work is going on to build the 5G. "The scientists have predicted that our 5G network will be ready by the end of this year," he said.
He said after many years, state-owned BSNL has been able to make operating profit after improvement in its services.
Replying to a supplementary on the poor connectivity in many areas of the country, Vaishnaw said nine schemes have been taken by the government to improve mobile telecom networks that include construction of over 9,000 towers in aspirational districts and Northeastern region.
In addition, he said, a ₹6,446 crore scheme has been taken to improve mobile infrastructure in over 60,200 villages across the country.
"Results have started coming due to all these initiatives and the mobile network has been improved significantly in different parts of the country," he said.
*with inputs from agencies
