Vaishnaw said Indian engineers have prepared the country's own 4G network which is ready for launch very soon. "The whole world is looking at us with surprise how India has built its 4G network so soon," he said during Question Hour. The minister said the 5G network is built on the 4G and the work is going on to build the 5G. "The scientists have predicted that our 5G network will be ready by the end of this year," he said.