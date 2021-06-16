India's smartphone data traffic was second highest globally in 2020: Report

“In the India region, 4G subscriptions are forecast to rise from 680 million in 2020 to 830 million in 2026, increasing at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 3 percent. 4G remained the dominant technology in 2020, accounting for 61 percent of mobile subscriptions," the report said. “The technology will continue to be dominant, representing 66 percent of mobile subscriptions in 2026, with 3G being phased out by that time. 5G will represent around 26 percent of mobile subscriptions in India at the end of 2026, estimated at about 330 million subscriptions," it added.

