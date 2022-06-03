Indus explores ways to rein in towering energy costs

Indus is also looking at ways to revive or reuse batteries used to power tower sites, which will also help reduce energy costs. Dayal said the company can look at the new initiatives after successfully closing the merger with Bharti Infratel. The process, which began in 2018, saw Vodafone group promoters picking up 21.05% in the merged entity. Bharti Airtel and its subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd now holds 46.49% in the company after the two companies picked up an additional 0.05% stake in March 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}