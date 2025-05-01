Indus Towers downplays satellite internet impact on operations
SummaryCEO Prachur Sah said the company is conducting the commercial pilot of its EV charging infra venture and will then take a call whether to expand or not.
Over a month after Bharti Airtel and Jio signed agreements with SpaceX to distribute Starlink satellite internet services in India, Indus Towers—the country’s leading telecom infrastructure provider—said it does not anticipate any impact on its operations from such developments.